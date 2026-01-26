Bengaluru Republic Day parade will serve snacks baked by prisoners
This year's Republic Day in Bengaluru is doing something different—snacks at the Manekshaw Parade Ground will be made by inmates from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
The Chief Minister and a big crowd are expected, and it's all part of the Nav Sankalpa program to give prisoners new skills and second chances.
How did this happen?
Twenty inmates took a month-long bakery course with pros from Hyderabad, learning to bake.
No chemicals, just honest ingredients.
What's next for these baked goods?
You can actually buy these treats online soon—thanks to HCLTech's CSR team, they'll be up on My E-Haat and BigBasket.
The police chief says the initiative should "help in meaningful skill development and make it competitive in terms of quality" and that the department is "exploring all possible venues to ensure these products reach the public."
Why does this matter?
This isn't the first time prison-made snacks have gotten attention—earlier, inmates sold goodies like honey cakes and puffs at the High Court.
It's all about helping people build real skills (and maybe even earn some income), showing that everyone deserves a shot at something better.