Bengaluru resident reports injured driver waited 30 minutes without help
A Bengaluru local is frustrated after watching an injured driver wait 30 minutes for help that never arrived.
The crash happened near their apartment around 2am and despite calling the emergency number, neither police nor an ambulance showed up.
The incident has sparked fresh questions about how reliable the city's emergency response really is.
Bengaluru resident's Reddit post drew concerns
Sharing their story on Reddit, the resident said, "15 minutes had passed. No ambulance, no police, yet people still continued to crowd. So naturally, my friend and I went down to understand what was actually happening," describing how the injured driver was left lying on the ground until friends finally took him to a hospital in a cab.
Their post drew responses from users with similar experiences and concerns over lack of urgency and empathy in Bengaluru during emergencies.