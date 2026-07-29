Bengaluru restaurants threaten Swiggy exit and closures after August 15
India
Bengaluru restaurant owners are warning they'll quit Swiggy and even shut down after August 15, saying the app takes a big chunk of their earnings through surprise discounts and charges.
They're pushing for a fairer, more transparent partnership so they don't feel left out of key decisions.
Owners demand Swiggy transparency and compensation
Owners say after earning ₹100,000, only about ₹40,000 actually reaches them because of commissions, discounts, and other deductions.
They're asking Swiggy to stop automatic cuts for customer complaints, cover losses from canceled orders, share detailed reports on all deductions, and assign a dedicated manager to each restaurant.
If things don't change soon, they're ready to walk away from the platform entirely.