Bengaluru restaurants threaten to ditch Swiggy and Zomato over commissions
Bengaluru's restaurant owners are gearing up to ditch Swiggy and Zomato from August 15 if things don't change.
Their main issues? High commission rates, forced discounts, and payment practices, all of which they say are eating into their profits.
Zomato has promised to sort things out soon, but Swiggy hasn't responded yet.
Commissions push menu prices over 40%
Restaurants say delivery app commissions make them bump up menu prices by over 40% just to break even with dine-in sales.
Restaurants are squeezed from both sides, says S. Subramanya Holla from the local hotel association, pointing to extra discounts that cut into margins even more.
Some places are now eyeing new platforms like Rapido's Ownly and Flipkart's upcoming service as possible alternatives. For now, Swiggy and Zomato still dominate the scene.