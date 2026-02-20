Bengaluru resumes waste collection after 2-day standoff
After a two-day standoff, Bengaluru has restarted its waste collection.
Residents near the Bellahalli landfill had blocked garbage trucks, demanding better roads and promised development—since all that truck traffic was making life tough.
With the city producing about 6,000 tons of trash daily, the protest quickly led to overflowing bins and a messy situation in several neighborhoods.
₹550-crore package announced to improve local infrastructure
To end the blockade, the Karnataka government announced a ₹550-crore package to improve roads and facilities around landfill areas.
Funds will be rolled out in phases, starting with major allocations for three key zones.
Now that an agreement's been reached, waste disposal is back on track—and hopefully, local infrastructure will finally get some much-needed upgrades.