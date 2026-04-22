Bengaluru revives 210km Intermediate Ring Road under BMRDA oversight

IRR to link 12 satellite towns

The IRR will link up 12 satellite towns, including Devanahalli and Hoskote, making it way easier to get around the region.

Following a 2022 Karnataka High Court order, planners are sticking close to the original route but with tweaks for better integration with current city plans.

The project also has a smarter approach to land acquisition, working with developers early on to keep costs down and avoid more delays.

Once finished, the IRR will join other key ring roads as part of an 11-corridor network designed to handle Bengaluru's future traffic needs.