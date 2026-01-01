Next Article
Bengaluru rings in 2026 with festive street vibes
India
Bengaluru kicked off 2026 with lively celebrations across hotspots like the Central Business District (CBD), Indiranagar, and Koramangala.
Crowds filled the glowing streets for chants and dancing, though MG Road felt a bit quieter than usual.
Early evening saw heavy footfall and some road blockages, but the overall mood was upbeat.
Mix of parties, sports, and smooth security
Not everyone went for big crowds—Yelahanka hosted cricket and badminton matches for all ages.
Security was tight but friendly, with civil defense teams at entry points and smart barricading to keep traffic moving.
Pubs faced some restrictions to prevent trouble, while police kept an eye on crowd sizes in popular areas to make sure everyone had a safe start to the new year.