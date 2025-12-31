Next Article
Pune just had its chilliest December in 10 years
Pune is wrapping up its coldest December since 2015, with the IMD clocking single-digit minimum temperatures on 18 days—beating previous years' records for single-digit nights.
The first half of the month averaged a brisk 10.66°C, and there was a week straight of single-digit nights from December 9-15.
Why does this matter?
This rare cold snap is thanks to a mix of northerly winds, clear skies, low humidity, and the normal frequency of western disturbances that allowed cold northerly winds to persist, making nights extra chilly while days stayed warm (27.5-30°C).
La Nina conditions have also kicked in again, making this winter even colder than usual for Punekars.