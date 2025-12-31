Next Article
DGCA calls out Air India pilots for safety lapses
India
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, has sent show-cause notices to several Air India pilots over alleged safety violations on flights AI-358 and AI-357.
The main issues? Not following key equipment rules (MEL) and questionable decisions about sending planes out with technical warnings—like system alerts and even a smoke smell near one of the doors.
Pattern of repeated problems, response awaited
Turns out, these aren't one-off mistakes. The DGCA pointed to similar problems on five previous sectors, including an incident in June, where crews didn't properly assess risks before flying.
Pilots now have 14 days to explain themselves or face further action.
Air India hasn't commented yet.