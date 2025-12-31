India, UAE complete 'Desert Cyclone-II' military exercise
India and the UAE just wrapped up their second joint military drill, Desert Cyclone-II, after 13 days of intense training in Abu Dhabi.
Soldiers from both countries teamed up to sharpen their skills and learn from each other.
What was the focus?
Last year's exercise zeroed in on urban warfare—think peacekeeping and sub-conventional operations in city settings.
Troops practiced everything from clearing buildings and spotting IEDs to evacuating casualties and doing heliborne operations, all to get their tactics in sync for real-world scenarios.
Why does it matter?
Desert Cyclone-II isn't just about drills—it's a sign of growing trust between India and the UAE.
With more joint exercises like this, both armies are building stronger ties and contributing to regional peace, security, and stability.