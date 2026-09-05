Bengaluru Sadashivanagar delivery executive Bitopan Deka attacked and robbed
India
A delivery executive named Bitopan Deka was attacked and robbed in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar around 2:23am on September 2.
While on his way to deliver groceries, three men on a scooter stopped him: one pulled a knife and demanded money.
Bitopan Deka admitted after knife attack
Deka refused and said he'd call the police, but was then attacked with the knife.
The attackers took his grocery items and scooter key before speeding off.
Even though he was hurt, Deka was admitted to a private hospital, where police recorded his statement in the presence of doctors, though he couldn't catch the suspects' scooter number due to the shock.
Sadashivanagar police seek 3 suspects
Sadashivanagar police are now looking for the three suspects, believed to be around 20 years old.
The case is limited to one attack on one delivery executive.