Bengaluru Safe Footpath Campaign evictions spark dispute over 2014 Act
India
Bengaluru's Safe Footpath Campaign is causing a stir after hundreds of street vendors were evicted from areas like Malleshwaram and Vijayanagar, reportedly without warning or proper paperwork.
Vendors say these actions break the 2014 Street Vendors Act, which is supposed to protect their right to work and requires surveys and ID cards before anyone can be removed.
Unions call citywide strike July 8
Vendors are upset that their goods were seized and worry that plans to declare 1,500km of city roads as vending-free zones will make it even harder for them to earn a living.
In response, unions have announced a citywide strike on July 8, asking the government to stop sudden evictions, return seized items, and actually follow the rules set out in the 2014 Act.