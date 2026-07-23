Bengaluru same-sex couple challenges gift tax law over ₹1.15L bracelet
A Bengaluru-based same-sex couple, Anurag Kalia and Akhilesh Godi, are taking on India's tax laws after being denied a gift tax exemption that married straight couples get.
When Anurag Kalia received a gold bracelet from his partner worth ₹1.15 lakh, they found out it was taxable because the law only recognizes gifts from relatives, and doesn't count same-sex partners as spouses.
Couple seeks gender neutral spouse definition
Kalia and Godi say this isn't just about taxes: it's about equal treatment under the Constitution.
They're asking the court to make spouse gender-neutral so all couples are treated fairly.
The government argues exemptions are tied to legal marriage to avoid confusion.
If the court sides with the couple, it could open doors for more LGBTQ+ rights in Indian law.
The case is ongoing before the Karnataka High Court.