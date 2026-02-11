Bengaluru: School principal accuses father-in-law of sexual harassment
India
A Bengaluru school principal has accused her father-in-law—who also founded the school—of sexually harassing and assaulting her, both at home and on campus.
She says he made inappropriate comments about her looks, pressured her for sex, and assaulted her when they were alone.
The RT Nagar police registered a case.
Investigation is underway
According to the principal, the harassment included him trying to undress her by force and reading out letters he wrote about her appearance before harassing her further.
She told her husband, who confronted his father but the behavior continued.
After a recent incident in a lift at school, she went to the police. An investigation is underway.