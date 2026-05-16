Bengaluru sees petrol and diesel hike to ₹106.17 and ₹94.10
India
Bengaluru woke up to a sharp hike in fuel prices on Friday; petrol went up by ₹3.21 (now ₹106.17 per liter) and diesel by ₹3.11 (now ₹94.10 per liter).
This sudden spike means higher transport costs for everyone, and people across the city are already feeling the pinch.
Siddaramaiah calls fuel price hike 'anti-people'
The price hike has sparked frustration among locals, who worry about rising daily expenses.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the move "anti-people decision" and blamed the central government for poor economic management.
Siddaramaiah is also urging people to protest, saying regular folks should not have to pay for policy failures.