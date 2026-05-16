Bengaluru sees petrol and diesel hike to ₹106.17 and ₹94.10 India May 16, 2026

Bengaluru woke up to a sharp hike in fuel prices on Friday; petrol went up by ₹3.21 (now ₹106.17 per liter) and diesel by ₹3.11 (now ₹94.10 per liter).

This sudden spike means higher transport costs for everyone, and people across the city are already feeling the pinch.