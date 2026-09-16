Bengaluru sees September heat at 32.1°C as airport hits 33.9°C
India
Bengaluru is still feeling the heat, with temperatures soaring to 32.1 degrees Celsius, about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than usual for September.
The airport saw an even hotter 33.9 degrees Celsius, setting a new record for the month.
Even though some showers were expected, they've barely made a dent in the relentless warmth.
IMD blames weak monsoon, dry winds
According to the IMD, weak monsoon rains and dry north-westerly winds are behind this unusual spike in temperature.
While things might cool down slightly with more evening showers in the forecast, don't expect major relief: once the clouds clear, those low-30s temps are back before you know it.