Bengaluru shaken Friday by 3.0 earthquake near Timmojanahalli, agencies confirm
India
Bengaluru got a bit of a shake on Friday morning with a 3.0-magnitude earthquake at 9:01am.
The epicenter was near Timmojanahalli village in Doddaballapur taluk, just outside the city.
Both the National Centre for Seismology and Karnataka's disaster monitoring team confirmed the tremor.
Felt within 30km, KSNDMC reassures
The quake was felt within about 20 to 30km, but since this area is known for low seismic activity (Seismic Zone II), experts say there's little risk.
KSNDMC said there was no need for panic and assured that no damage is expected from this minor event.