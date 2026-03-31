Bengaluru software engineer found dead, wife jumps from 17th floor
India
A heartbreaking story from Bengaluru: Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta, a 32-year-old software engineer, was found dead in his apartment.
His wife, Bibi Shaziya Siraj, 31, who also worked in tech at IBM, tragically jumped from the 17th floor of the residential complex after discovering what happened.
The couple had been married.
Police probe, families file complaints
Police are looking into the reasons behind the tragedy, considering both personal and emotional factors.
Both families have filed complaints.
The incident is also a reminder of how important mental health support is: organizations like Vandrevala Foundation and TISS iCall are there to help anyone struggling.