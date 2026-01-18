Bengaluru: Software engineer loses ₹1.75cr in elaborate marriage scam

How the scam unfolded & where things stand

Gowda reportedly used forged court documents to claim his bank account was frozen and kept asking for money—starting with small amounts and quickly escalating.

He even pushed the victim to borrow from friends and family, promising them profits too.

When she asked about missing payments after the accused had returned ₹22 lakh, he allegedly threatened her.

The victim filed a police complaint; cases have been registered against Gowda and two others for cheating and intimidation.

The investigation is ongoing at Kengeri Police Station.