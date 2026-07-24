Bengaluru South farmers mark 500 days protesting Bidadi township project

Farmers in Bengaluru South have hit 500 days of peaceful protest against the Bidadi Township Project, saying they could lose their land and livelihoods.

They're worried about unfair compensation and how the project might hurt their community's independence.

At a recent public hearing, retired Supreme Court judge V. Gopala Gowda called the land acquisition notice "void," pointing out legal mistakes by the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA).