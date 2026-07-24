Bengaluru South farmers mark 500 days protesting Bidadi township project
Farmers in Bengaluru South have hit 500 days of peaceful protest against the Bidadi Township Project, saying they could lose their land and livelihoods.
They're worried about unfair compensation and how the project might hurt their community's independence.
At a recent public hearing, retired Supreme Court judge V. Gopala Gowda called the land acquisition notice "void," pointing out legal mistakes by the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA).
Justice V. Gopala Gowda faults GBDA
The farmers say officials misclassified their farmland and skipped important steps like social impact studies.
Justice Gowda also criticized GBDA for overstepping its powers and promised legal support to those affected.
Many protesting farmers want authorities to rethink the project, especially since landless workers and dairy farmers could be hit hardest if things move forward as planned.