Bengaluru steps up security for New Year's Eve with 20,000 cops
Heading out for New Year's in Bengaluru?
The city is going big on safety this year—20,000 police officers will be on duty, and AI-powered cameras are watching key spots.
This comes after a tragic incident at a pub in Goa, so Bengaluru Police aren't taking any chances.
What you need to know
Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has made it clear: hotels and party venues breaking the firecracker ban will face strict action.
If you're using cabs, especially late at night, police suggest using emergency contacts and safety features in your ride apps.
There's also a new "Celebrate Responsibly" campaign and a 'Safe Connect' video call feature on the state police app to help if you need quick assistance.
Event organizers have 19 new safety guidelines to follow—so everyone can ring in 2026 with peace of mind.