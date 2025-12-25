Gujarat HC overturns death sentence in 2017 rape, murder case India Dec 25, 2025

The Gujarat High Court has overturned the death sentence of a man convicted for the rape and murder of his 14-year-old pregnant daughter in Surat back in 2017.

The girl's body was found on Dumas beach, and her father was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, and DNA evidence was later used as the main basis for his conviction.

He was sentenced to death in January 2020.