Delhi's air gets a breather, but smog could be back soon
Delhi-NCR finally caught a break from choking air, as the AQI dropped to 271—way better than Tuesday's severe 412.
Thanks to strong winds and better weather, pollution levels fell across the region, with Noida and Gurugram also seeing cleaner air.
Stage IV restrictions have been lifted, though some curbs remain.
Why does this matter?
Cleaner air means it's safer to step outside for now—but don't get too comfy.
Forecasters say pollution could spike again by December 27 as weather conditions change and fog rolls in.
Nighttime chill and trapped PM2.5 (mostly from vehicles) are still big problems for Delhi's lungs, so staying alert is key.