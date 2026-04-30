Bengaluru storm kills at least 10, including a young girl

Bengaluru power outages and electrocutions reported

The storm didn't just cause tragic losses. It also knocked out power in several areas and brought down trees and power lines.

Some people were electrocuted after the storm. The India Meteorological Department had warned about possible thunderstorms.

With more rough weather expected, officials are urging everyone to stay safe and avoid going out unless necessary.

Emergency teams are working round the clock to restore things back to normal.