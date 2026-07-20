Bengaluru students back Sonam Wangchuk, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Hundreds of people, most of them students, gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Sunday, showing support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and calling for answers about the NEET exam paper leak.
Their main demand: accountability from the authorities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest happened alongside a similar rally in New Delhi over alleged mishandling of national medical entrance exams.
Actor Kishore joins, students demand transparency
Actor Kishore joined the crowd, encouraging everyone to vote thoughtfully to protect democracy.
Students like Aditi Sharma and Meghana Rao spoke up about how repeated failures in accountability are affecting young people today.
Wangchuk's removal from his protest site sparked outrage, with many demanding more transparency and fair treatment for peaceful protesters.