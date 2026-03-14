Bengaluru: Suspected ganja smuggler escapes, but is caught again
India
A suspected ganja smuggler who arrived from Bangkok tried to give police the slip in Bengaluru early Saturday morning.
He managed to run off during a medical escort, pretending he needed a bathroom break, but his freedom did not last long; police quickly chased him down near the Devanahalli-Doddaballapura junction and brought him back into custody.
More trouble for the suspect
As soon as the escape alert went out, officers from Devanahalli Police Station rushed to the scene and chased the suspect on foot for almost two kilometers.
Turns out, he was already facing an NCB case, so now he is officially under arrest and more legal trouble is on the way.