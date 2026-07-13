Bengaluru teacher Shwetha dies by suicide, accuses husband of harassment
India
Shwetha, a 25-year-old teacher from Bengaluru, died by suicide at her home just four months after her marriage.
In her note, she accused her husband and sister-in-law of harassment.
Police have now detained her husband and started an investigation.
Shwetha's note urges mother, police probe
In her final note, Shwetha wrote, "They have made me lose all desire to live," and asked her mother to seek justice.
Police said the couple often argued since their love marriage, with a heated fight happening on the day she died.
Investigations are ongoing as police gather statements from family members.