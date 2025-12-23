Bengaluru techie confesses to shooting estranged wife in Cholarapalya

What led up to the tragedy

Their split was fueled by suspicions of an affair and disagreements over divorce—Bhuvaneshwari had just served him a notice last week.

On Tuesday evening, as she returned from her job at Union Bank of India, Balamurugan allegedly waited with a gun and shot her near their house in Cholarapalya.

She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police have arrested him and are moving forward with legal action.