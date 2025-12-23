Bengaluru techie confesses to shooting estranged wife in Cholarapalya
A Bengaluru software engineer, Balamurugan, admitted to shooting his estranged wife, Bhuvaneshwari (39), near her home while she was returning home after work on Tuesday evening.
The two had been living apart for 18 months due to a misunderstanding and suspicions of an affair.
After the incident, Balamurugan turned himself in at Magadi Road police station and confessed.
What led up to the tragedy
Their split was fueled by suspicions of an affair and disagreements over divorce—Bhuvaneshwari had just served him a notice last week.
On Tuesday evening, as she returned from her job at Union Bank of India, Balamurugan allegedly waited with a gun and shot her near their house in Cholarapalya.
She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Police have arrested him and are moving forward with legal action.