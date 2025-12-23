Bengaluru techie kills estranged banker wife amid divorce dispute India Dec 23, 2025

In Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, a 40-year-old ex-software engineer named Balamurugan allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife, Bhuvaneshwari, who worked as an Assistant Manager at Union Bank of India.

The couple had been married for 14 years but were separated for over a year due to ongoing marital issues.

Balamurugan reportedly suspected her of having an affair and was against their divorce.

Six months ago, Bhuvaneshwari moved with their two kids and tried to keep her new address private, but he managed to track her down.