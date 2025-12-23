Next Article
India's 1st anti-terror policy is coming soon
India
India is finalizing its first nationwide anti-terror policy, announced by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The goal is to get all states on the same page when it comes to fighting terrorism, especially new threats like online radicalization and cross-border activities.
Why should you care?
This move comes after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam last year.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has played a big role in shaping the new policy, which focuses on smarter detection and tackling global terror networks—making security more robust for everyone.