Karnataka's KSRTC rolls out paid menstrual leave from January 2026

Why this matters: A 1st-of-its-kind policy in India

Karnataka is leading the way with India's first official menstrual leave policy—giving women in both public and private sectors, including IT and garment industries, up to 12 paid days off a year.

The policy applies to permanent, contract, and outsourced workers aged 18-52.

While there was some legal pushback from industry groups, the High Court has issued an interim stay, putting the policy's implementation for industrial establishments on hold pending further legal proceedings—so this could set a trend for other states soon.