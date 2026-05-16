Bengaluru tenant Dishaka told to move out for ₹4,000 raise
India
A Bengaluru woman named Dishaka shared on Instagram that her landlord asked her to move out, first saying it was for his brother, but later said rents in the area had gone up.
He said he would increase her monthly rent by ₹4,000. Now 1BHKs nearby go for ₹26,000 to ₹28,000.
Her story quickly resonated with renters online.
Instagram post sparks Bengaluru rental debate
Dishaka's post got people talking about how tough it is to find and keep a place in Bengaluru right now.
Many shared similar stories of landlords using excuses like family needs or selling the property before raising rents for new tenants.
Others chimed in with more positive experiences, saying some landlords have stayed fair and supportive even as prices go up.