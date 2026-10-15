Bengaluru Thursday downpour leaves commuters stranded, triggers surge fares
India
Bengaluru's Thursday evening downpour turned commutes into a nightmare, with waterlogged roads causing traffic jams in hotspots like the Central Business District and Hosur Road.
Even short rides got expensive: some people paid over ₹300 for just five kilometers on ride-hailing apps thanks to surge pricing.
Bengaluru power outages and snapped branches
The rain also knocked out power in parts of southern and northeastern Bengaluru, while snapped tree branches added to the mess (though thankfully, no full trees came down).
The weather department says more rain could be coming over the next few days, so commuters might want to brace themselves.