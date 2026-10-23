Bengaluru Tiranga March demands scrapping of SIR electoral roll revision
India
On Friday, Bengaluru saw the Tiranga March, also called the Restore Democracy March, where student organizations, farmer unions, and Dalit groups walked from Town Hall to Freedom Park.
Their main message? They are not happy with the SIR electoral roll revision exercise and want it scrapped.
Police stop placards targeting Gyanesh Kumar
Police limited protests to just a flag march at Freedom Park and told participants not to display messages against the SIR or Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Still, some carried placards, leading to police stepping in.
The march wrapped up under supervision, with protesters sticking by their demand: cancel the electoral roll changes and remove Kumar from his post.