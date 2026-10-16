Bengaluru Tiranga March supports arrested Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

Bengaluru saw a peaceful Tiranga March on Friday, after police faced criticism for detaining protesters earlier in the week.

Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and civil rights groups, the march moved from Town Hall to the Quit India Movement Memorial under tight security.

It was part of a bigger push across India backing CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were arrested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which the Delhi Police had de-notified as a designated protest site on Monday.