Bengaluru Tiranga March supports arrested Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka
Bengaluru saw a peaceful Tiranga March on Friday, after police faced criticism for detaining protesters earlier in the week.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and civil rights groups, the march moved from Town Hall to the Quit India Movement Memorial under tight security.
It was part of a bigger push across India backing CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were arrested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which the Delhi Police had de-notified as a designated protest site on Monday.
Karnataka INDIA bloc plans November protests
Marchers handed out copies of protest regulations, saying there's a real need for clear places where people can speak up.
Many felt that arresting people, even for waving the national flag, was an attempt to silence dissent.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's INDIA bloc is planning more protests in November, demanding fair voting rights and calling out election officials.