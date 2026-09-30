Bengaluru to build 2 tolled elevated corridors under B-SMILE
Bengaluru is getting two new elevated corridors, and yes, you'll need to pay a toll to use them.
B-SMILE (Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited) is behind the project, with both corridors stretching over 10km each.
The idea is to boost city traffic flow while raising funds for upkeep: tenders are already out, so things are moving fast.
Bengaluru corridors costs and tolls
The Marenahalli-Kanakapura corridor (18.5km) will cost ₹2,283.19 crore, while the Yeshwanthpur-KR Puram stretch (28km) comes in at ₹3,536.89 crore; the state is footing about 40% of these bills.
Toll prices will follow Karnataka's official rules and get updated every year based on inflation.
And if you're wondering, more elevated roads are already in the pipeline as part of a bigger plan to make commuting smoother across Bengaluru.