Bengaluru to face heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible waterlogging tonight
Bengaluru is in for a wet Thursday evening and night, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to hit the city.
Thanks to a Western Disturbance in the north and an active northeast monsoon in the south, forecasts warn of possible waterlogging in some areas, and it doesn't look like the rain will let up soon.
So, if you're making weekend plans, you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Mysuru, Chennai, Coimbatore face downpours
It's not just Bengaluru: places like Mysuru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram are also on track for some serious downpours. The northeast monsoon is bringing widespread thunderstorms across southern India.
In Bengaluru especially, be ready for slower commutes and potential traffic jams as drains could get clogged and visibility drops during these rainy spells.