Bengaluru to get an air ambulance service by late 2027; commercial air taxi operations expected about 6 months later (likely 2028)
Bengaluru is gearing up for air taxis between Kempegowda Airport and UB City, slashing peak-hour travel from two hours to just eight minutes.
The ePlane Company—an IIT Madras startup—is building the compact e200 eVTOL aircraft, with its first passenger prototype ready for flight tests soon.
eVTOL can land on rooftops
The air ambulance service targets a late 2027 launch, pending DGCA approval; commercial air taxi services are planned about six months after approvals (likely 2028).
Air ambulance flights will cost ₹10,000-₹15,000—a big drop from current helicopter rates.
Regular air taxi rides are expected at around ₹1,700 per person; that's about ₹700 more than a cab but saves almost two hours.
Thanks to its sedan-length design, the aircraft can land on rooftops without extra infrastructure.
ePlane is also entering the international market
ePlane is aiming to ramp up production from 100 to nearly 1,000 aircraft a year as partnerships form.
They're also entering the international urban air mobility market.