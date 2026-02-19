Bengaluru to get an air ambulance service by late 2027; commercial air taxi operations expected about 6 months later (likely 2028)

eVTOL can land on rooftops

The air ambulance service targets a late 2027 launch, pending DGCA approval; commercial air taxi services are planned about six months after approvals (likely 2028).

Air ambulance flights will cost ₹10,000-₹15,000—a big drop from current helicopter rates.

Regular air taxi rides are expected at around ₹1,700 per person; that's about ₹700 more than a cab but saves almost two hours.

Thanks to its sedan-length design, the aircraft can land on rooftops without extra infrastructure.