Bengaluru to Gurgaon mover's Instagram video sparks dress code debate
A Bengaluru-to-Gurgaon mover's Instagram video has everyone talking about how different office life feels in the two cities.
She points out that while Bengaluru offices are cool with casual clothes, Gurgaon expects you to dress up.
Her take has sparked a bigger conversation about whether strict dress codes make work more professional or just less comfortable.
Mover's video raises workplace welcoming questions
The video also touched on missing perks, like not being able to bring her cat to work in Gurgaon, something she loved in Bengaluru.
This struck a chord with pet owners and brought up wider questions about what really makes a workplace welcoming, from pet-friendly policies to women's safety.
People are pretty split: some like Gurgaon's structure, while others prefer Bengaluru's laid-back style.