Bengaluru to Kochuveli Tatkal passenger left standing all night
India
Booked a confirmed Tatkal ticket but still had to stand all night? That's what happened to one passenger traveling from Bengaluru to Kochuveli.
His reserved coach was so packed with unreserved passengers during the Navaratri rush that he couldn't even sit, let alone sleep.
He reached out to customer service and posted about it on social media, but got zero help.
Railways must pay ₹50,000 and ₹3,000
The consumer commission looked at his photos and tweets and agreed the Railways messed up.
They dismissed Railways's claims of fixing things (no proof), called it a clear service failure, and ordered Indian Railways to pay him ₹50,000 for mental agony plus ₹3,000 for legal costs, giving official weight to those late-night complaint tweets.