Bengaluru to Kochuveli Tatkal passenger left standing all night India Jul 07, 2026

Booked a confirmed Tatkal ticket but still had to stand all night? That's what happened to one passenger traveling from Bengaluru to Kochuveli.

His reserved coach was so packed with unreserved passengers during the Navaratri rush that he couldn't even sit, let alone sleep.

He reached out to customer service and posted about it on social media, but got zero help.