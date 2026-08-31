Bengaluru to trial vehicle restrictions on flyovers and elevated corridors
India
Starting September 4, Bengaluru is introducing vehicle restrictions on selected flyovers and elevated corridors, with different rules for each stretch.
The move is a trial run aimed at easing traffic jams and making these stretches safer for everyone.
Notably, the Electronics City Elevated Corridor will start its restrictions from September 11 because it had recorded more fatal accidents than the other flyovers.
Goods vehicles restricted 6am to 10pm
Officials say frequent vehicle breakdowns, tricky entry and exit points, and serious accidents pushed them to try this out.
Goods vehicles are also getting new rules: they'll be restricted between 6am and 10pm.
The city hopes these steps will mean smoother rides (and fewer headaches) for commuters using these routes.