Bengaluru to witness rain on Friday; here's why
India
Heads up, Bengaluru—IMD says light to moderate rain is coming over the next few days, thanks to cyclone-like conditions near Tamil Nadu.
While the city will stay mostly cloudy with possible showers (high of 27°C, low of 17°C), most coastal and southern districts like Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkamagaluru can also expect some evening or nighttime rain.
Large parts of north Karnataka are likely to stay dry.
Why bother?
This is a break from Karnataka's usually dry January—so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
The showers could make mornings misty and slow down your evening plans a bit, but there aren't any major warnings.
For most people, it's just a heads-up for slightly wetter commutes and near-normal temperatures.