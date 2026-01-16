Bengaluru to witness rain on Friday; here's why India Jan 16, 2026

Heads up, Bengaluru—IMD says light to moderate rain is coming over the next few days, thanks to cyclone-like conditions near Tamil Nadu.

While the city will stay mostly cloudy with possible showers (high of 27°C, low of 17°C), most coastal and southern districts like Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkamagaluru can also expect some evening or nighttime rain.

Large parts of north Karnataka are likely to stay dry.