Bengaluru traffic police officer caught on video slapping autorickshaw driver
India
A Bengaluru traffic police officer was reportedly caught on video slapping an autorickshaw driver after the driver's vehicle accidentally grazed the officer's parked motorcycle.
The incident allegedly happened on May 26 near Jayalakshmi Bakery, J C Road.
Even though the driver apologized right away, folding his hands, the police officer still went ahead and hit him, sparking public anger.
People tag Bengaluru police demanding action
The bystander-shot video quickly spread online, with people tagging Bengaluru police and demanding strict action.
Many questioned if it is okay for officers to use force like this, sharing comments such as, "Does the law allow anyone to slap people?"
One remark summed up the mood: "Power is meant to protect people, not humiliate them."