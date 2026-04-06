Bengaluru traffic police restart towing operations after 2022 suspension India Apr 06, 2026

Bengaluru Traffic Police are back to towing illegally parked vehicles after being suspended in 2022, aiming to ease the city's traffic mess.

The renewed drive, in partnership with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, is starting in central areas and will soon cover the whole city.

This time, they are focusing first on clearing out cars that have been abandoned for months.