Bengaluru traffic police restart towing operations after 2022 suspension
India
Bengaluru Traffic Police are back to towing illegally parked vehicles after being suspended in 2022, aiming to ease the city's traffic mess.
The renewed drive, in partnership with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, is starting in central areas and will soon cover the whole city.
This time, they are focusing first on clearing out cars that have been abandoned for months.
Bengaluru adds towing charges to fines
If your vehicle gets towed for illegal parking, expect a steeper fine: towing charges are now added on top and go straight to civic bodies.
City officials hope this tougher penalty will finally get people to follow parking rules and make Bengaluru's roads less chaotic.