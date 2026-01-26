Bengaluru traffic police suspend 11,000 licenses, issue new guidelines

Bengaluru's traffic is officially next-level bad—according to a recent TomTom traffic report. People here spend significant time each year stuck in rush hour. In response, the city's traffic police have rolled out stricter rules and aren't afraid to take action.

What's changing on the roads? The new rules focus on lane discipline, no stopping on main roads, following signals, and no wrong-side driving.

Forget about sneaky U-turns or parking where you shouldn't—cameras and regular checks are now in place to catch violations.

Big consequences for breaking the rules Already, around 11,500 licenses have been canceled.

The goal? To actually make getting around Bengaluru less of a headache and give everyone some time back from endless jams.