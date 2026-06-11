Bengaluru transgender duo allegedly attacked after dispute over begging spots
Two transgender individuals were allegedly attacked in Bengaluru after rival groups fought over who controls local begging spots.
The fight happened near Silk Board flyover on Tuesday night, and both sides are blaming each other for violence and theft.
Chukki, 25, and Nithya, 27, say they were attacked by Aishwarya Reddy's group, which threatened them to pay ₹30,000 a month or leave the area.
Koramangala road blockade, groups file complaints
After the attack, Chukki's group protested by blocking a road in Koramangala, causing some late-night traffic jams until police stepped in.
Meanwhile, Reddy's group claims they were also attacked. Prakruthi says Chukki's associates injured them with sticks and stole cash and phones.
Both groups have filed complaints with police, and police are now investigating the complaints related to the dispute.