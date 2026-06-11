Bengaluru transgender duo allegedly attacked after dispute over begging spots India Jun 11, 2026

Two transgender individuals were allegedly attacked in Bengaluru after rival groups fought over who controls local begging spots.

The fight happened near Silk Board flyover on Tuesday night, and both sides are blaming each other for violence and theft.

Chukki, 25, and Nithya, 27, say they were attacked by Aishwarya Reddy's group, which threatened them to pay ₹30,000 a month or leave the area.