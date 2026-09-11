Bengaluru transport department starts 5-day drive on private bus overcharging

Officials are inspecting busses, seizing those breaking rules, and filing daily reports.

KSRTC has stepped in with 2,400 extra busses (with up to a 20% fare hike), but most seats are already snapped up.

Private bus owners aren't thrilled about the fines and permit cancelations, saying it's not legally justified.

If you faced unfair fares, you can call helplines 944-986-3429 or 944-986-3426 to complain.