Bengaluru transport department starts 5-day drive on private bus overcharging
India
Bengaluru's Transport Department is running a five-day enforcement drive from September 11-15, targeting private bus operators who charged up to three times the usual fares during the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday: some tickets even hit ₹7,999.
The crackdown also covers permit violations, overloading, and illegal goods transport.
Bengaluru inspections ongoing, KSRTC adds 2,400
Officials are inspecting busses, seizing those breaking rules, and filing daily reports.
KSRTC has stepped in with 2,400 extra busses (with up to a 20% fare hike), but most seats are already snapped up.
Private bus owners aren't thrilled about the fines and permit cancelations, saying it's not legally justified.
If you faced unfair fares, you can call helplines 944-986-3429 or 944-986-3426 to complain.