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Home / News / World News / US: 'Self-deport' ad, facing flak for targeting Sikhs, pulled down
US: 'Self-deport' ad, facing flak for targeting Sikhs, pulled down
The ad drew flak from Indian-American groups and Democratic leaders

US: 'Self-deport' ad, facing flak for targeting Sikhs, pulled down

By Snehil Singh
Sep 11, 2026
08:57 am
What's the story

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pulled down an advertisement on self-deportation after facing criticism for allegedly targeting the Sikh community. The ad, which asked "Mr. Singh" to self-deport, was part of a campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers in the US. It featured an AI-generated image of a brown, bearded man with the tagline: "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive, Mr. Singh."

Backlash intensifies

Ad draws flak from Indian-American groups, Democratic leaders

The advertisement drew sharp criticism from Indian-American groups and Democratic leaders.

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the DHS, calling it "disgusting" and accusing it of trafficking in "racist propaganda" against the Sikh community.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also condemned the ad, saying it demonizes people based on their faith, heritage, or identity.

Twitter Post

California Governor slams advertisement

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Defense stance

DHS defends ad by linking it to real-life incident

In response to the backlash, the DHS defended its advertisement by referring to a real-life incident involving truck driver Harjinder Singh.

Singh was arrested after an accident killed three people due to an illegal U-turn.

The DHS accused Governor Newsom of issuing commercial driving licenses to illegal immigrants and linked this incident with its campaign against unlicensed drivers.

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Ongoing concerns

Hindu American Foundation calls for investigation into 'discriminatory' post

The Hindu American Foundation welcomed the removal of the advertisement but stressed that taking it down is only a first step.

The foundation said, "Indian Americans, Sikhs, Hindus, and South Asians deserve better from their government."

They also called for an investigation into what they termed a "discriminatory" post by a federal agency.

Campaign details

What is the CBP Home program?

The DHS is currently running a campaign to promote its CBP Home program, which allows undocumented migrants to voluntarily register their intention to leave the United States.

Those who register for self-deportation can receive travel assistance and an exit bonus of $2,600.

However, this program has been marred by controversy due to the advertisement that sparked accusations of racial profiling against the Sikh community.

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