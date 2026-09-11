Duleep Trophy: 5 players who can make India Test team
What's the story
The East Zone team won the 2026 Duleep Trophy final, thanks to a stellar performance by captain Ishan Kishan. The match ended in a draw, but East Zone's first-innings lead was enough to secure the title. With some solid performances from several players, one feels a quite a few of them could make or return to the Test team for India.
#1
Ishan Kishan owns 2 Test caps for India
Kishan has broken into India's white-ball set-up of late after being away for some time.
And one feels he is the right person to perhaps foray into the whites for India.
Kishan scored an impressive 270 runs in the first innings and added another 80 in the second, earning him the Player of the Match award.
Kishan owns 2 caps for India in Tests, playing in 2023.
#2
Tilak Varma can be an option for his versatility
Tilak Varma expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India. "Playing red-ball cricket for India is my biggest goal because I love red-ball cricket," Tilak told reporters.
The 23-year-old was in great form in the Duleep Trophy for South Zone, scoring 116*, 51*, and 99 runs.
"I wouldn't necessarily say it [red-ball] cricket comes naturally. But I began my professional journey in red-ball cricket and played for many years with the red ball," he added.
#3
Mohammed Shami deserves a chance
Mohammed Shami is once again enjoying cricket after a long injury spell on the sidelines.
He last played for India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Since his return to action, Shami has been putting in a shift across formats.
He claimed 2/42 in the final against South Zone.
36-year-old Shami has 229 scalps for India in Tests from 64 appearances. Overall in First-Class cricket, he has 384 wickets.
#4
Abhimanyu Easwaran can be India's third-choice opening option
Not long ago, Abhimanyu Easwaran travelled to England with India as a third-choice opener.
However, he didn't get a chance to play.
Bengal's Easwaran slammed 72 runs off 86 balls in the 1st innings for East Zone before falling cheaply in the match's 3rd innings.
Easwaran is a hard-working player and he is still 31. With 8,564 FC runs at 47.31, Easwaran needs backing.
Information
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will likely make the cut in near future
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already made an entry into India's 20-over set-up. Sooryavanshi, who scored 44 and 8 in the final for East Zone, is slowly making a mark in First-Class cricket. He will be keen to adapt and learn before getting into the side as a long-term opener.