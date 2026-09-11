Champions League 2026-27, Bayern Munich thrash Bodo/Glimt 5-0: Key stats

The match was goalless in the 1st half with the visitors giving a neat account of themselves.

After half-time, Bayern shifted gears and scored instantly via Jamal Musiala, who was assisted by Kane.

14 minutes later, Kane was assisted by Olise as Bayern went 2-0 up.

Alphonso Davies made it 3-0 in the 77th minute before Olise struck twice.

In between Olise's two goals, the visiting team saw Odin Bjortuft get sent off for a foul in the 87th minute.