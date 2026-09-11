Champions League 2026-27, Bayern Munich thrash Bodo/Glimt 5-0: Key stats
What's the story
Bayern Munich kicked off their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign with a resounding 5-0 victory over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. England captain Harry Kane shone for the Bavarians with a goal. He also had an assist. Michael Olise also had a stellar performance, scoring twice and making an assist to help Bayern secure an emphatic win. With this victory, Bayern are 2nd after Matchday 1 this season in th 36-team standings.
Summary
How did the match pan out?
The match was goalless in the 1st half with the visitors giving a neat account of themselves.
After half-time, Bayern shifted gears and scored instantly via Jamal Musiala, who was assisted by Kane.
14 minutes later, Kane was assisted by Olise as Bayern went 2-0 up.
Alphonso Davies made it 3-0 in the 77th minute before Olise struck twice.
In between Olise's two goals, the visiting team saw Odin Bjortuft get sent off for a foul in the 87th minute.
Kane
Kane races to 55 Champions League goals
Kane scored his goal by heading in a free-kick, taking his tally to 55 goals in 71 Champions League appearances.
The goal was also Kane's 34th Champions League strike in just 39 games for Bayern.
England skipper Kane now has 149 goals for Bayern in 152 appearances for the club across competitions.
In the ongoing season, he has three goals from 5 matches.
Olise
Olise shines for Bayern
Olise scored his first of the night with a precise finish into the top corner before adding his side's 5th in the 92nd minute.
Olise has scored 5 goals this season for Bayern from 5 matches, scoring in four different competitions.
Overall, the former Cyrstal Palace player has raced to 47 goals for Bayern from 112 matches in all competitions.
12 of his goals for Bayern have come from 28 matches in the Champions League.
Records
Olise and Kane attain these feats
As per Opta, Olise was directly involved in at least three goals for the fourth time in the Champions League (2G 1A).
Since his Champions League debut in September 2024, only Barcelona's Raphinha has achieved this as often, no player more frequently.
Meanwhile, Kane has the most goal involvements (39) in competitive matches in the year 2026 (among Europe's top 5 leagues). He has 34 goals and 5 assists.
Information
Neuer goes past Muller
Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer featured in his 18th Champions League season, which is a new record for a German player in the competition including the national champions cup (ahead of Thomas Muller with 17).
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Bayern keep going strong at home in the Champions League
As per Squawka, Bayern are now unbeaten in each of their last 39 home games in the group stages/league phase of the Champions League. Bayern have claimed 37 wins and 2 draws (0 defeats).